The city government recognized Monday local athletes who recently competed in the 31st edition of the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam and three other national sporting events in Manila, Iloilo, and Dumaguete.

Ronsited Gabayeron, who took home a bronze medal as part of a standard group of three Sepak Takraw players, and Josie Gabuco, who also won bronze from boxing, were presented to mayor Lucilo Bayron on June 13 at the city government’s regular flag-raising ceremony by the City Sports Office (CSO), for coming home victorious from the 2021 SEA Games held on May 12-23, 2022, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The biennial regional multi-sport event had been scheduled for November 21 to December 2, 2021, but had to be moved due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Quendy Fernandez, Maglia Jaye Dignadice, and Nikki Anne Dalnay, who swept gold and silver medals in the 2022 National Invitational Sports Competition held at the Iloilo Sports Complex in Iloilo on June 5-8, 2022, were also presented and honored for their achievements.

Fernandez earned two gold medals in the 50- and 100-meter backstroke events, as well as a silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle. Dignadice secured a silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly and a bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly, and Dalnay got a silver medal in Athletics Girls.

They were accompanied by their coach Toyzkie Dalisay in competing in Iloilo.

The invitational sports competition served as an alternative means of selecting and identifying student-athletes for the upcoming 12th ASEAN Schools Games, which will be held in Dumaguete City in November.

Fernandez and Dignadice were also honored, along with Aldie Heaver Palma, for competing in the 2022 Philippine National Age Group Swimming Championships for teen swimmers, which was held in Manila from May 28 to 30, 2022.

In the World Archery Philippines Asia Cup & Grassroot held in Dumaguete City, the city government recognized Ada Sophia Lagrada and Kyna Ellice Cadiz.

Lagrada won gold in the Qualifying Round 18U – 60 meters and another gold in the Individual Match – 60 meters, while Cadiz won gold in the Qualifying Round 15U – 50 meters and bronze in the Individual Match – 50 meters.

“Ikinararangal ko lahat ng atleta natin ay definitely taga Puerto, puwedeng ipagmalaki. Ito po sila ay lalaban na sa ibang international [sports] events. Kaya sa gabay ninyo — nagpapasalamat tayo sa inyong gabay,” city sports director Atty. Rocky Austria said.

Bayron, for his part, said the athletes have to be acknowledged and honored for their achievements in sports.

He also commended the CSO headed by Austria for its ongoing efforts to aid in the overall development and growth of students through sports that foster social relationships and help students develop skills.

“Kaya hindi nagdadalawang salita yong request ng City Sports Office, lahat ng kailangan nila kahit papaano ay tinutugunan natin dahil nakakakita tayo ng magandang future para sa mga kabataan ng Puerto Princesa sa larangan ng sports,” he said.