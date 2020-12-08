City gov’t flexes newly purchased heavy equipment

City mayor Lucilo Bayron, who led the blessing ceremony of the heavy equipment and vehicles after Monday’s flag-raising ceremony, said that the initiative was to strengthen the infrastructure and development wing of the city citing its importance in providing “better services” for its constituents.

The city government flexed its newly purchased heavy equipment as it aims to strengthen Puerto Princesa’s infrastructure-building capacity and boost the local economy.

City mayor Lucilo Bayron, who led the blessing ceremony of the heavy equipment and vehicles after Monday’s flag-raising ceremony, said that the initiative was to strengthen the infrastructure and development wing of the city citing its importance in providing “better services” for its constituents.

“Ang lahat ng mga ‘yan ay tungo sa mga projects ng ating administration. Napakalaking responsibilidad ang nakaatang sa balikat ng ating City Engineering, at ang ating pakiusap ay gawin ng maayos ang projects natin para magamit hindi lang natin kundi pati ng mga anak ng anak natin,” Bayron said during the ceremony.

The new equipment includes two units of coasters, two fuel tankers, one transit mixer, one tractor truck, one boom truck, one asphalt paver, and one concrete paver.

In its 2020 annual investment plan, including three of its supplemental budgets, at least P1.4 billion has been allocated by the Bayron administration in infrastructure projects.

The budget was based on the omnibus term loan agreement entered into with the Landbank of the Philippines from the 2019 City Council with four percent annual interest.

Bayron, in an earlier statement, intended to “heavily fund” infrastructure projects such as smart street light technology, procurement of heavy equipment, installation of sewage treatment plant (STP) at the New Public Market and construction of new facilities.

“Balak naming magtayo ng bagong building sa New Market; gumawa ng police station sa Barangay Irawan; magpatayo ng mas mataas na category ng slaughterhouse,” said Bayron in an earlier statement.

