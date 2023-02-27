By Gerald Ticke

The city government of Puerto Princesa is speeding up its application to the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) for the designation of the environmental estate and the Quito area as a Tourism Enterprise Zone (TEZ), which Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron hopes to complete ahead of schedule to boost the tourism and economy.

Bayron said he once again met with the consultants last week for updates on the feasibility study, site development plan and other documents regarding the application but did not give specific details on the development.

“The consultants gave us updates and we see that we are currently in the right direction as we want to expedite the process. Their contract is up to eight months but we are trying to complete it within five months so we can submit the requirements to TIEZA soon,” Bayron said during Monday’s flag ceremony at the city hall.

Aside from this, Bayron also said he met with the regional director of the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) to also update them on the status of the relocation of informal settlers in Quito area.

“The DHSUD also wants to expedite the relocation of the informal settlers,” he said.

Bayron said with the application for TEZ accreditation the city government hopes to attract more investors to the city as it will offer incentives such as tax breaks, 100 percent foreign ownership and other financial and non-financial support among others.

The mayor also said he was able to present the city’s tourism plans to Department of Tourism Secretary Ma. Christina Frasco and TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid when the two visited Palawan last week, where the two pledged support to the proposal.

About Post Author