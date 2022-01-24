The Puerto Princesa City government has extended the renewal of business permits for local businesses from its original deadline of January 20, to February 28, to accommodate taxpayers who were severely affected by typhoon Odette and the current COVID-19 crisis.

The extension which was approved through an ordinance passed by the City Council on Thursday (January 20) applies to all taxpayers regardless of their payment scheme (annual or quarterly) but does not apply to delinquent taxpayers.

“This extension shall only be for business taxes due and payable from 2021 tax assessments. And provided further, that this extension shall not extend to delinquent business taxpayers. All business taxes paid within the [extension] period shall be free of penalties and surcharges,” the ordinance stated.

The ordinance also states that the extension was created to accommodate taxpayers whose businesses suffered damages from typhoon Odette, as well as the new surge of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Princesa that is restricting movements and mass gatherings.

- Advertisement -

“The city was hard hit by typhoon Odette resulting to devastating loss of both life and property of its inhabitants, damage and destruction of public infrastructure, interruption in the delivery of basic public utility services, loss of livelihood, and constrained social and economic activities,” the ordinance read.

“Considering the damage and the time needed for repairs, as well as the existing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sangguniang Panlungsod finds it necessary and compelling to pass a legislative measure that will ease the current financial burden of this city’s inhabitants,” it added.

Last week, the city government also extended the renewal period for mayor’s permits and supervision fee payments for tricycles from February 28 to March 30, through a City Council resolution passed on Monday. The extension was also made to accommodate tricycle drivers affected by the typhoon.