The city government of Puerto Princesa is making every effort to provide food packs to evacuated residents from barangays impacted by Typhoon Egay.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) are working diligently to ensure that the evacuees have an adequate supply of food.

Based on the data proviced today, July 26, by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), from 481 families on July 25, the number of evacuees already rose to 593 (1,802 persons). They are currently seeking shelter in evacuation centers in the city.

They were evacuated from the affected areas, including Tagabinet, Lucbuan, Salvacion, Bacungan, Babuyan, Maoyon, Sta. Lourdes, Tanabag, Sicsican, Concepcion, Irawan, Manalo, Langogan, San Rafael, Iwahig Farm Village, Irawan, Iratag, and Maunlad.

The City Information Office (CIO), through information officer Richard Ligad, reported that the City Health Office (CHO) has also visited the evacuation centers to conduct health assessments and provide medicines to the evacuees, ensuring their well-being.

“Lahat naman po ito ay nabibigyan natin ng tulong para sa mga pagkain nila,” he said.

According to Ligad, Mayor Lucilo Bayron is closely monitoring the situation in the city, particularly in areas where river water levels have risen and in coastal areas where residents live.

He urges everyone to prioritize safety and find secure locations, especially with the continuous heavy rainfall brought by the typhoon.