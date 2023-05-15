Employees of the city government of Puerto Princesa can now get their midyear bonus, according to Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

Bayron made the announcement during Monday’s flag raising ceremony at the city hall where he said the employees’ salaries for the first 15 days of May were also released earlier last Friday.

“Kaya natin nagawa ito, dahil ang city government of Puerto Princesa ay well managed financially,” he said.

City Budget Officer Ma. Regina Cantillo said the midyear bonus or 14th month pay can be released not earlier than May 15 so the employees can get it either today or tomorrow.

“Naka ready na yung payroll so anytime, either over the counter or i credit sa ATM ng mga empleyado, depende yun sa kanila. Lahat ng qualified na empleyado makakatanggap,” Cantillo said.

The midyear bonus is equivalent to one month salary of all regular employees and is included in the annual budget of the government, even for the vacant positions.

Cantillo said the city government has a budget allocation of P50 million for the more than 1,300 plantilla positions including the elected officials.

The city’s budget chief however stated that not all employees are eligible to receive the bonus.

“Employees appointed only last February or March are not yet included because an employee must have rendered at least four months of service and he must have satisfactory performance rating for at least two semesters,” she said.

“Last year merong limang hindi nakatanggap,” she added.

