Seven beneficiaries of the Person With Disability (PWD) Assistance Program received prosthetic legs in a program held Thursday, April 4

According to the City Information Office, the activity was spearheaded by the Person with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) and Social Welfare and Development Team (SWADT).

Among the beneficiaries were Jover Romina, Antonio Abayon, Jeriel Bernardo, Severo Jesus dela Cruz, Melanie Bacosa, Julio Magbanua, and May Cańedo

Under the “compassionate” program of the Bayron Administration, the “prosthetic legs” come in addition to the quarterly allowance provided to PWDs by the city governmemt

The beneficiaries expressed immense gratitude as this is a significant fulfillment of their dream to walk again like a normal individual. They also see it as a significant improvement in their daily lives and livelihoods. personally received the prosthetic legs.