The city government recently hosted a three-day workshop on “Interpersonal Communication Skills” to equip employees with sufficient skills and knowledge to boost job efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The city government’s Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) provided the workshop on March 21-23 at the Conference Room, New City Hall Building, Brgy. Sta. Monica in Puerto Princesa City.

The undertaking is a part of the HRMO’s efforts to equip CGPP employees with the competencies and knowledge required to maximize workplace productivity and raise satisfaction levels.

The participants pose with the HRMO personnel and the resource persons during the closing program of the training on interpersonal communication skills.

Atty. Kerwin Arnold Mawie Palatino, acting city personnel officer, said that HRMO has been conducting intervention programs such as upskilling activities to further capacitate the employees and help them become more effective and efficient in performing their job as public servants.

Around 45 representatives from the various offices of the city government completed the training and pledged to increase their work productivity as a result of their learnings from the training.

“Iyong mga natutunan ko po ay makakatulong sa aking mga kasamahan at magagamit ko para makapag-contribute sa accomplishment ng aming opisina,” said Daisy Bundal of the City Agriculturist Office, one of the training participants.

A similar training will be held on May 23-25, 2023 for the second batch of participants.

About Post Author