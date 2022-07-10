A joint inspection team of the city government, led by the Business Licensing and Permitting Office (BPLO), has begun checking the compliances of nightlife establishments in Puerto Princesa.

City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said the inspection was done with Business Permitting and Licensing Office (BPLO) head by its chief, Thess Rodriguez, Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), City Health Office (CHO), and City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) since last week.

“Ini-ensure lang natin dito na pati ang pang gabi natin na establishment ay compliant not only with their mayor’s permit, kundi, of course, yong complaint din sila sa tourism para mag-serve sa ating mga turista na hindi sila magdadalawang isip na, ok ba ito, safe ba ito,” Alvior said.

“Hindi lang only sa peace and order, kundi pati sa food. Doon din ang ating CHO kasi tsinitsek kung may mga yellow card ba yong mga nagse-serve,” he added.

The goal of the joint inspection team, or JIT, according to Alvior, is part of strengthening the services that the city’s tourism sector provides by ensuring that tourists are secure while they go out and enjoy Puerto Princesa’s nightlife.

Only establishments with mayor’s permits, sanitary licenses, and other required authorizations are allowed to operate, he stressed.

“Naka dalawang inspection na tayo, kasama ang BPLO. Madalas kasi namin na nai-inspection yong sa araw dahil marami. Pero marami na rin kasi tayong pang gabi na negosyo na night operation,” he said.