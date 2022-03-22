The city government of Puerto Princesa today started the distribution of a P5,000 fuel subsidy for tricycle, multicab, and jeepney drivers and operators at the Sports Complex.

The fuel subsidy was out of the P40 million allocated through City Ordinance No. 278-2022 approved by the city council last week, aiming to help around 8,000 drivers and operators cope with the unabated increase in fuel prices. The P5,000 will be split between the operator and the driver.

Hydhe Dizon, Executive Assistant IV of the city mayor’s office said they will conduct the distribution until Thursday, March 23 for the more or less 8,000 operators. She added that tourist van and boat operators are included in the subsidy.

“Ngayong araw ang simula ng ating payout, hanggang alas diyes ng gabi at hanggang sa March 24 lang ito dahil sa March 25 ay election ban na. Ang ini-expect nating mabigyan ngayon, ang tricycle operators ay 5,401 so times two yun dahil partner sila ng driver. Sa ating multicab and jeepney, at kasama na ang van operators is 1,946. Ang van operators, naka-base kami sa sinubmit ni Joseph Carpio, sa bus and jeepney terminal. Nasa total of 231 van and jeepney, ito yung mga jeep na biyaheng Macarascas, Sabang at iba pa, na kailangan ay residente ng Puerto Princesa, Dizon said.

- Advertisement -

Tricycle, multicab, and jeepney drivers and operators line up at the City Sports Complex to receive their P5,000 fuel subsidy.

“Actually, meron na kaming naisama (boat operators), basta nai-submit na nila sa aming opisina dahil last week pa tumawag na kami kina Mr. Carpio, sa Sabang kay Beth Maclang at sa Sta. Lourdes. Nakapag-submit na sila ng listahan. So yung nakapag-submit ay naisama na namin sa payroll,” she added.

She further stated that those who will not be able to get their subsidy and those who have just submitted their requirements may still be able to do so after the election ban.

“Yung mga na-late mag-submit ng requirements, hindi kasi namin sila naisama sa cash advance, pero mabibigyan pa rin sila pero after na ng election,” she explained.

The fuel subsidy was taken from the P40 million allocated by the city government through Ordinance no. 278-2022 approved by the city council last week, aiming to help the transport sector cope with the unabated increase in fuel prices. The P5,000 will be split between the operator and the driver.

During the deliberation of the ordinance, the City Budget Office presented to the city council an initial list of 5,976 qualified beneficiaries, 5,405 of which are registered tricycles while 571 are multicabs and jeepneys.