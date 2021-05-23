City gov’t awaiting NIATF final decision to place Puerto Princesa City under MECQ

The city government has formalized its recommendation to the National Inter-Agency Task Force (NIATF) to place the entire city under a stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) and is awaiting the body’s decision soon.

The recommendation was made following the visit of IATF officials in Puerto Princesa City this week to oversee the local Covid situation, and also upon the recommendation of IATF officials Mayor Benjamin Magalong and Sec. Vince Dizon.

Incident Management Team (IMT) commander Dr. Dean Palanca said they have already recommended to the NIATF the placement of the city under MECQ, the second strictest containment measure against the deadly disease.

“Gusto natin i-push through ‘yan kasi isa sa mga magiging concern d’yan ay ang ma-lessen ang mobility ng mga tao para hindi magkaroon nang hawaan,” he said in an exclusive interview with Palawan News.

“I think ang nai-promise sa atin kung matutuloy ay magkakaroon ng MECQ dito sa Puerto Princesa City. Nag-recommend na po ang city, nasa national na at sila na ang magpapatupad kung papayagan. Ini-expect sana natin ay next week o five to 10 days pero nasa kanila ‘yan,” Palanca said.

Palanca added that financial aspect should also be considered during the implementation of the MECQ to provide assistance families that will be affected.

He said that they will also ask the assistance of the national government if the MECQ will be approved.

“Pero hihingi tayo ng tulong, problema ang financial kasi napakalaking gastos po ‘yan kasi kapag ECQ at hard lockdown kailangan ay tulungan talaga ang mahihirap ng makakain sa loob ng dalawang linggo,” he said.

