The city government recently highlighted the vegetable growers in Barangay Inagawan who have benefited from the City Agriculture Office’ (CAO) community-based production to marketing of lowland vegetable initiative through the Barangay Clustering and Development Services Project.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron joined the farmers of Sitio Escalona in Brgy. Inagawan on February 17 in their harvest festival with city agriculturist Melissa Macasaet and other key officials of the city government.

“Ang pamahalaang lungsod talaga ay nagpupursige na makatulong sa mga magsasaka dahil may kinalaman talaga ito sa food security. Ito, mga ordinaryong gulay sa ngayon ang sinimulan ninyo, pero nakikita ko gra-graduate din kayo. Pagdating ng oras mga high-value vegetables ang inyong itatanim,” Bayron said in his speech.

Bayron told the Inagawan farmers that farming is profitable, and that the city administration is committed to assisting them in ensuring their welfare of their livelihood and food security in Puerto Princesa.

- Advertisement -

According to Macasaet, the barangays of Inagawan and Kamuning are home to a group of farmers that engage in the production and marketing of lowland vegetables.

“Dito sa Barangay Inagawan, kasama yong Kamuning at Inagawan Sub, ay bumubuo ng isang cluster para sa agrikultura. Meron tayo ditong vegetable production, kasama yong community-based production to marketing of lowland vegetables and community development cluster,” she said.

“Nakapaloob din dito yong ating mga programang pang suporta, tulad ng traktora. Sa ating mga rice farmer, meron din tayong traktora at mga combined harvester na makakatulong sa kanilang production, sa kanilang farming activities,” she said through the City Information Office (CIO).

Part of the endeavor to assist farmers in Inagawan, according to Macasaet, is to enable plantation crops such as cacao, mango, and coconut become “permanent crops.”

Daisy Garcillano, city government senior agricuturist II, explained that the project in Inagawan is a joint strategy by the group of farmers and the CAO.

Each of the three farmer associations in Inagawan has their own choice of vegetable to grow.

“Sa kanilang pagbebenta ng kanilang mga produkto, iniipon ng bawat asosyan, ng kanilang miyembro, ang kanilang produkto sa isang lugar at kami naman po sa CAO ay hahakutin namin yon at ihahatid namin doon sa aming mga partner buyer,” Garcillano said.

Rod Cervancia, barangay captain of Inagawan, said that their farmers simply need to be attentive and hardworking because the city administration, led by Bayron, has already provided them with seeds, technology, agricultural machinery, and fertilizers.