Puerto Princesa City and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) signed an agreement on Wednesday regarding the allocation of a 500-square meter lot at the government center in Barangay Sta. Monica for the construction of its local office.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by Mayor Lucilo Bayron and DILG Mimaropa Regional Director Karl Caesar Rimando in a simple ceremony, the City Information Office (CIO) stated in a post. Thursday.

The location for the DILG building will be situated between the Bureau of Customs and the Boys Scout of the Philippines. Included in the building plans is a dormitory that will accommodate agency visitors, eliminating the need for additional lodging expenses during visits.

City DILG Director Eufracio Forones Jr. expressed gratitude as the agreement is important for securing funds from the Central Office to begin construction of the building. He also thanked Mayor Bayron’s administration for their consistent support in addressing their office’s needs.

“We are deeply thankful to you, Mayor, from DILG Palawan,” expressed Palawan DILG Director Virgilio Tagle.

He added that the building will not only serve the current generation of local DILG officials but also future ones. He mentioned that upon sharing news of the building’s approval in a group chat, many department employees and officials expressed joy and appreciation.

“The words cannot express the gratitude of DILG for the lot provided by the city government. Once we have our own building, the DILG family will be united under one roof,” said Rimando.

Mayor Bayron also requested that the dormitory, especially for those coming from distant areas, be made available to barangay residents.

Witnesses to the MOA signing included City Administrator Atty. Arnel M. Pedrosa, Atty. Christine Longno of the City Legal Office, and City Planning & Development Coordinator Engr. Jovenee C. Sagun.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Nilagdaan na ng city government at ng interior and local government noong Miyerkules ang isang kasunduan hinggil sa pagkakaloob ng 500 square meters lot sa government center sa Barangay Sta. Monica para pagtayuan ng lokal na tanggapan nito.

Ang memorandum of agreement ay nilagdaan nina Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron at Department of the Interior and Local Goverment (DILG) Mimaropa Regional Director Karl Caesar Rimando sa isang simpleng ceremony sa City Hall.

Ang lokasyon ng itatayong gusali ng DILG ay sa pagitan ng Bureau of Customs at Boys Scout of the Philippines.

Kasama sa plano ng gusali na magkaroon ng dormitoryong matutuluyan ng mga panauhin ng ahensya upang hindi na gagastos pa sa panahon ng pagbisita.

Lubos ang pasasalamat ni City DILG Director Eufracio N. Forones Jr. dahil ang agreement ay kinakailangan upang mapaglaanan sila ng pondo mula sa Central Office upang maipatayo ang gusali.

Magsisilbi rin itong legasiya ng kanyang panunungkulan bilang city director. Pinasalamatan din niya ang palagiang suporta ng pamahalaan ni Mayor Bayron sa mga gawain at pangangailangan ng kanyang tanggapan.

“Sobra-sobrang pasasalamat sa inyo mayor, mula sa DILG Palawan,” ito naman ang ipinaabot ni Palawan DILG Director Virgilio Tagle.

Dagdag niya, ang magiging gusali ay magagamit hindi lang ng kasalukuyang henerasyon ng local DILG officials kundi ng mga darating pa.

Aniya, noong ipinost niya sa group chat ang pagkakaroon ng lugar para sa gusali ng DILG sa Puerto Princesa, marami diumanong mga kawani at opisyal ng kagawaran ang natuwa at nag-heart.

“Hindi kayang sabihin ng salita ang pasasalamat ng DILG sa ibinigay na lote ng pamahalaang panlungsod. Kapag nagkaroon na ng sariling gusali, magkakasama-sama na ang pamilya ng DILG sa iisang bubong,” ito naman ang tinuran ni Rimando

Hiniling naman ni Mayor Bayron na maging tuluyan din ng mga taga barangay ang dormitoryong itatayo lalo na ng nagmula pa sa malalayong lugar

Kabilang din sa mga sumaksi sa paglalagda ng MOA sina City Administrator Atty. Arnel M. Pedrosa, Atty. Christine Longno ng City Legal Office at City Planning & Development Coordinator Engr. Jovenee C. Sagun.