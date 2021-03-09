City government to require residents, establishments to download the StaySafe.PH app

The city government is finalizing a policy measure that will require the use of StaySafe.PH for city residents and establishments under a more relaxed entry and travel policy.

The new rules shall require residents to download the StaySafe.PH mobile app and for all establishments to set up QR code scanners in their entry points as a response to relaxed travel requirements.

The app, which was developed by Manila-based company Multisys, is being required by some Local Government Units (LGU) in the country and is backed by the national government as a form of contact tracing method.

City Incident Management Team (IMT) chief Dr. Dean Palanca said in an interview Monday that a resolution is now being drafted by the City Council to require residents to have a StaySafe app on their phones so they can scan contact tracing QR codes whenever they enter an establishment, which will also be required to have QR code standees in their entry points.

“Magkakaroon ng resolution na ire-require na lahat may StaySafe app. Tsaka ‘yong mga establishments, ire-require na rin na may QR code sila,” Palanca said.

“Palalagyan ‘yan lahat, lalo-lalo na ang mga malalaking facilities na mayroong QR code. Parang ‘yan [StaySafe app] ang license mo to enter ‘yong mga facilities,” he added.

The IMT removed additional documentary requirements on for inbound travelers via plane and only requires a negative RT-PCR test and the StaySafe app. Local stranded individuals (LSIs) will still be required to take an antigen test three days after their arrival, and another test seven days after their arrival. Once in the city, travelers can proceed to any municipality without informing the IMT, but they must monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and use the StaySafe app.

“Binigyan kami ng insight na wala ka na dapat na ibigay na mga certification, like barangay certificate, certificate to enter, wala na ‘yon kasi ang kailangan mo na lang sa airline ay mayroon kang negative RT-PCR result na ginawa ng isang DOH-accredited laboratory. Aside from that, dapat may ID ka, ticket, puwede na ‘yon,” said Palanca.

Palanca stressed that flights from Manila to Puerto Princesa City are only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday. Passengers who book a ticket for any other day may be refused entry to the city.

“Puwede kang ma-deny kung ang flight mo nasa ibang araw,” he said.

He added that the city government is also working towards adding more flights for inbound passengers.

