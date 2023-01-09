The Sangguniang Panlungsod approved a resolution today extending financial assistance in the amount of P500,000 each to the towns of Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española which were hit by low-pressure area (LPA) causing heavy rains that inundated several barangays for several days last week.

Councilor Modesto Rodriguez II said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council held a meeting last Friday where “they came up with a resolution recommending the release of financial assistance from the city government to Brooke’s Point and Española.

Rodriquez however stated that Sofronio Española must first adopt a resolution declaring a state of calamity which is one of the requirements for the grant.

“We will just add a provision in our resolution that the fund for Española will only be released once the town has declared a state of calamity,” he said.

Brooke’s Point on the other hand is already qualified to receive the assistance since it has already declared a state of calamity in December last year after it was also submerged in floods from rains due to shear line and monsoon rains.

The money will be taken from the CDRRM fund of the city.

Rodriguez further explained that the grant is an initiative from the city government considering that it was also a recipient of several grants of calamity assistance before.

“If we can recall, when we were hit by typhoon Odette, the municipalities also extended assistance to us. So, in return, we are also giving assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, City Budget Officer Regina Cantillo said the local government units will also have to adopt an ordinance for supplemental budget in order for them to allocate the assistance.

“Gagawan din ng ordinance for supplemental budget yung pondo na ibibigay sa kanila kasi hindi specific yung purpose ng pagbibigay ng donation ng city government. Kailangan ng supplemental kasi kailangan nilang ilagay kung saan gagamitin yung pondo like pagbibigay ng ayuda para sa livelihood ng mga nasalanta,” she said.

