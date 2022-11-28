The city government of Puerto Princesa will release all the salaries and incentives of employees, including the contractual and job order, Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron said.

The mayor made the announcement during the flag raising ceremony at the Puerto Princesa City Hall, Monday.

Bayron said the first to be released will be the salary of the regular employees for the whole month of December on the 15th.

Then the performance based bonuse (PBB) will be released during the city government’s Christmas Party on December 23, along with the P5,000 year end incentive of job order contract workers, including health workers, nutritionists and others.

On December 28 and 29, he said the December salaries of JO employees as well as the performance enhancement incentives of other employees will also be released.

“These are the schedule of releases of our salaries and bonuses. This only shows that the city government is financially stable and well-managed,” Bayron said.

Meanwhile, Bayron also announced that the city government has already distributed the allowances of senior citizens, persons with disabilities and barangay tanods amounting to around P69,5 million.

“Sa northeast mula Manalo hanggang Langogan, P4.4 million, sa northwest, Salvacion hanggang New Panggangan, P5.5 million. Sa southwest – Napsan, Bagong Bayan at Simpocan, P2.6 million. Sa southeast, P6 million at sa población, Mula sa Irawan at Sta. Lourdes pababa ng bayan, P51.1 million,” he stated.

He also said the Ugnayan sa Barangay Program will also be revived beginning this week.

“Natigil ito dahil sa COVID so babalikan na natin. Kasama ito sa doon sa Mapagkalingang Programa ng Mega-apuradong Administrasyon na 28 rural barangays ang sakop nito. Magsisimula sa 29 at magtatapos sa December 10,” he said.

