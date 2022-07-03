Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron said his new “mega-apuradong administrasyon” will continue to focus on the development of more infrastructure that will attract more tourists to the city with a plan to build a convention center.

He said with only a handful of convention centers in the country, he wants Puerto Princesa to have one where bigger gatherings can be held.

He, however, said that while the process is a bit tedious, he hopes to accomplish the plan during his current term of office.

“Nagpupursigi tayo na makapagtayo ng convention center. Medyo marami lang masyadong mga preliminary na trabaho bago natin maitayo. Kasi kailangan natin ng malaki-laking lote na mapaglalagyan niyan pero inaasahan ko na itong terminong ito, mapapagalaw natin yan,” Bayron said.

- Advertisement -

“Hindi man matapos, masisimulan na at kung sino man yung susunod sa atin ay maganda na maipagpatuloy na nila kasi, pag meron tayong convention center, dahil sa continuing education program ng pamahalaan. Kasi kung halimbawa doctor ka, kung 20 anyos ka nang doctor tapos wala kang continuing education, hindi na dumadagdag yung kaalaman mo, hanggang doon na lang,” he added.

Bayron also explained that such large gatherings also mean more tourism income.

He also stated that as activities slowly return to normal, more activities are also being revived to once again strengthen the city’s tourism industry.

“Ang convention center sa Pilipinas, meron sa Davao, meron sa Ilo-ilo, meron sa SMX, nagsasawa na rin siguro yung mga tao na pabalik-balik doon so magandang meron na rin tayo para maka-entice tayo, makaimbita ng mga tao na pumunta rito, dagdag sa turismo natin yun. Kasi yung turismo talaga sa tingin ko, dalawa ang pinupuntahan ng mga tao – destination at saka event, kaya yung convention center, para sa mga event,” he said.

“Itutuloy natin yung Subaraw Festival natin, international ito pero na-pending dahil dito sa pandemya. Pero nakita na natin kung paano pagalawin ito, hindi na mahirap na pagalawin uli at ibalik doon sa dati,” he said in a media interview during the Pista Y ang Kagueban revival , adding that the Love Affair with Nature will also be revived in 2023.

Bayron also said the upcoming Ironman 70.3 challenge in November is nearing its target goal of having at least 1,200 participants.

“Ang latest update sa akin noong Linggo ay 953 na ang naka-register. So ang target natin na minimum is 1,200 e may ilang buwan pa – July-October so palagay ko kaya. Mabilis nga raw yung registration dito kasi, sabi ng organizer, ganun daw talaga. Pag bago yung lugar, marami ang interesadong sumali,” he said.