- Advertisement by Google -

The city government of Puerto Princesa inched closer to establishing its own gasoline station after the proposal was approved during the executive-legislative meeting held last Friday.

Councilor Elgin Damasco, who was the first to broach the idea, said they have already agreed and that the project is already lined up to be included in next year’s budget of the city.

“Lalaanan na ito ng budget sa susunod na taon. Itatayo sa government center sa Barangay Sta. Monica ang unang gasoline station. Isa lang muna, tapos pag makita na ok naman, isusunod yung sa Irawan,” Damasco said.

“Pag-uusapan pa ng budget committee, pag-aaralan pa pero sigurado na maisasama na yan sa budget for next year. Tapos siyempre gusto namin na siyempre, pupuntahan yan ng maraming motorista, pero dapat ang priority doon ay yung mga public utility vehicles,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Damasco reopened the proposal for the city government to establish its own gasoline station last week in response to Councilor Luis Marcaida III’s call for an inquiry into the unabated fuel price hikes in the last few months. He said it is about time the city government had its own gasoline station as a way of countering the fuel price increase, adding that even if the city government sells at a lower price, it will still generate an income.

“Kung halimbawa maka-discount tayo ng P15 to P18 pesos, kung mag-mark up lang tayo ng P5, kikita pa rin ang city government,” he said.

He also expressed support for the plan of the associations of multicab and jeepney drivers and operators to also establish their own gasoline stations.

The proposal was discussed by multicab and jeepney owners and drivers in a unity meeting last Sunday, which they also regarded as a response to the ongoing rise in fuel costs.

Councilor Nesario Awat also said he sees nothing wrong with the plan, saying he also supports the move.

“Kung kayo ay mayroon, siyempre hiwalay din yun at hindi naman magiging competition with the city government, so I think we will support your plan,” Awat explained.

“Wala namang problema doon. Mayroon lang halimbawa, magtayo ka ng gasoline station, makakakuha ka ng ganoon na presyo kapag 5,000 liters ang kukunin mo na minimum order per month,” Damasco said.