Romblon, Romblon – As delegates from Puerto Princesa City has allocated P3 million pesos as cash incentives to athletes who excel in their respective events in the MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Association Meet 2023 held in Romblon, Romblon.

City Sports Director Atty. Rocky Austria said that the funding aims to recognize and motivate the city’s athletes as they compete against participants from other cities and provinces in Region IV-B MIMAROPA.

The office announced that the cash incentives for winners in measurable events, including athletics, archery, and swimming can now be claimed at the Cash Division of the City Treasurer’s Office located in the New City Hall Building.

Individual event winners will receive the following cash incentives: P 7,000 for gold medalists,P 6,000 for silver medalists, and P 4,000 for bronze medalists.

Athletes who earn multiple medals will receive additional cash incentives. For each additional gold medal, P5,000 will be awarded, while each additional silver and bronze medal will receive P 4,000 and P 3,000 respectively.

In team events, the cash incentives for individual events will be distributed equally among team members if the team consists of less than five members. However, if the team has more than five members, each member will receive 25% of the individual cash incentives.

About Post Author