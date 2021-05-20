City government provides antigen test kits for dialysis patients

The Puerto Princesa City government has provided antigen test kits to two hospitals, intended for hemodialysis patients to lessen the burden of their families in paying additional fees.

This was after City Councilor Herbert Dilig on Monday, May 17, raised the concern of residents whose family members regularly undergo dialysis and are required to be tested for COVID-19 every 15 days.

City Health Office (CHO) chief Dr. Ricardo Panganiban explained that under the guidelines of the Dialysis Center, protocols require dialysis patients to be antigen tested.

“Yong risk na mahawa ang mga staff ay mataas din at dito sa Puerto Princesa City ay mataas masyado ang cases, kaya nire-require talaga ang antigen,” Panganiban said.

Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates explained that the city government decided to provide antigen test kits to the Palawan Medical Mission Group Multipurpose Cooperative (PMMG-MPC) and Adventist Hospital Palawan (AHP) to lessen the burden of patients who undergo dialysis.

“Hindi naman sila puwede papuntahin sa Skylight kasi baka ma-infect kaya ang naging desisyon ay tayo ang magbibigay ng antigen kits sa Adventist at Coop hospitals,” Socrates said.

“Ang Coop ay naka-submit na ng list and a little over 100 patients, hinihintay na rin ang Adventist para magbigyan ng kits pang antigen,” she added.

“Ito ay bilang tulong sa mga residente ng Puerto Princesa na sumasailalim sa Hemodialysis Sessions sa nasabing Ospital kung saan sila ay kinakailangang magpatest at malaman ang Covid-19 Status bago ang kanilang dialysis session,” Socrates said.

The city government through Dr. Panganiban, and Incident Management Team Commander Dr. Dean Palanca, handed over the antigen test kits to PMM-GMPC.

