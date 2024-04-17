Some 221 families displaced from the Quito fire in February are expected to move into a temporary housing project set up by the city government behind the City Coliseum this week.

The facility was formally turned over Tuesday by the city government to beneficiaries during a formal ceremony.

The project, valued at P 62 M, was built in a 2.3-hectare area located behind the City Coliseum in Peneyra Road, Brgy. San Pedro.

City government officials emphasized that the shelters are only temporary and that the displaced families will be relocated to condominiums built in Brgy. Irawan, sponsored by the national government under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program.

Nancy Pedrosa of the City Housing Office noted that the shelters were built so that the displaced fire victims of the fire would have privacy and security, compared to the evacuation centers. She also added that the city government would shoulder the electricity and water bills for all five blocks of the temporary housing.

“Isang pakiusap lang sa mga titira dito sa ating shelter, na sana ay panatilihing malinis at desente ang ating mga tahanan at kapaligiran. May mga rules and policies naman na ipapatupad sa center at ang lahat ay sa ikabubuti niyo,” Pedrosa noted.

She added that some 113 households from Brgy. Matiyaga are undergoing validation to facilitate their transfer.

City Architect Honesto Teves said that the materials used for construction were functional but not sustainable in the long run, as they sourced the nearest materials to expedite housing for the displaced victims, who have since been in evacuation centers.

Barangay Captains Rene Bacalanta of Bagong Silang, and Romy Lemojo of Brgy. Pagkakaisa expressed their gratitude towards the housing committee and the city government.