The Puerto Princesa City government will begin holding festivities this February, leading up to the Balayong Festival for the celebration of the city’s Foundation Day on March 4.

According to city information officer Richard Ligad, festivities will begin with a Tarabidan sa Freedom Park beginning Friday, February 18, in front of the City Coliseum.

Ligad assured that all events have been cleared by the city Incident Management Team (IMT) to ensure that public protocols will be implemented.

“Noon, sa iba’t-ibang activities natin, open naman sa public. Maliban na lamang sa mga beauty contest natin na gaganapin sa mga hotel, may mga invitations lang sila. Pero ‘yong iba naman, kung mapapansin mo, open sa public,” Ligad said in an interview on Friday.

“Although lahat ng mga activities ay chineck naman ng ating IMT, ‘yong mga venues na paggaganapan, at inilatag naman natin kung ilan ang mga expected nating mga dadalo. Ang importante pa rin ay ipatupad natin ang social and physical distancing,” he added.

On March 4, the Foundation Day of Puerto Princesa, the day will begin with a Holy Mass at the Immaculate Concepcion Parish, to be followed by a Parade of Assets that will showcase the city government’s heavy equipment.

Several infrastructure projects such as the wastewater treatment plant at the city baywalk, new bus and jeepney and the new Police Station 2 (PS2) in Barangay Irawan, new enhanced satellite clinic for southern barangays, and the infinity pool at the city sports complex, will also be commissioned.

Ligad stated that other events include the Miss Puerto Princesa City press conference on February 19, a Kawasaki motor trade caravan from February 25 to March 5 at the Mendoza Park, and Miss PPC and Binibining Seksi talent competition in SM Puerto Princesa City.

On February 28, a “slow drag race” will be held at the Balayong Park, which will showcase motorbikes and tricycles decorated with recyclable materials.

Activities at the Mendoza Park will be held which Mobile Legends tournament on March 1, the coronation night for Binibining Seksi on March 2, and a dance competition on March 3.