The city government, led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, inaugurated and conducted groundbreaking ceremonies for 10 projects slated to commence in January 2024, coinciding with the dedication of eight undertakings across various barangays in Puerto Princesa.

Among the inaugurated projects is the long-awaited concreting of the Cabairan Footbridge in Barangay Manalo, amounting to ₱3,969,052.40.

The City Information Office said the footbridge addresses the challenges faced by students and residents in crossing the river during high water levels, facilitating better access for emergency situations and the transportation of goods.

In Brgy. Salvacion, the Salvacion Central School welcomed a two-storey, six-classroom building worth ₱18,319,635.30.

This addition ensures a comfortable and conducive learning environment, accommodating the growing number of students while guaranteeing structural resilience against adverse weather conditions.

The completion of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Kamuning Public Market, valued at ₱7,983,212.98, will efficiently manage wastewater, contributing to the cleanliness of the market serving the southern part of Puerto Princesa.

Paduga Road in Brgy. Sta. Monica, amounting to ₱9,226,194.13, responds to the community’s transportation needs, enhancing connectivity within the barangay.

Ongoing construction includes site development encompassing roads, parking, sidewalks, and drainage, alongside water supply drilling, mechanical and scaling, and roof deboning.

Expressing gratitude for the completed projects, Mayor Bayron emphasized the administration’s commitment to enhancing the community’s productivity and quality of life.

He also urged residents to collaborate in safeguarding these facilities for future generations.

The Bayron Administration continues its commitment to infrastructural development, expressing optimism for more projects in the upcoming ‘big bang’ event scheduled for February.