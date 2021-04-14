City government imposes tighter restrictions amidst rising suspect cases of COVID-19

Almost empty streets in Puerto Princesa as the city government adjusted curfew hours between 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. | PN photo

The city government has imposed tighter quarantine restrictions in the wake of a continuing surge of COVID-19 suspect cases.

An 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew is currently enforced, and a temporary ban on public consumption of liquor in restaurants, resto bars, karaoke bars, and other similar establishments is set to take effect starting Thursday, April 15.

Lawyer Arnel Pedrosa said Executive Orders No. 23 and 24, issued by city mayor Lucilo Bayron on Wednesday, was based on the resolution issued by the local inter-agency task force (City IATF) pointing out that the rapid spread of the highly infectious disease was observed during social gatherings.

As of Tuesday’s bulletin from the City Incident Management Team, there are 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. There has been a running total of 270 recorded confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 232 recoveries and eight deaths.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dean Palanca, commander of the City IMT, said that at least 115 persons who had tested positive in antigen tests are currently under strict monitoring by local health authorities.

Dr. Eunice Ponce de Leon-Herrera, head of IMT quarantine facilities, in a separate phone interview, confirmed that all city government quarantine facilities have been filled up with more than 300 suspect and probable patients who were identified based on the contact tracing efforts of the local government.

The suspect and probable patients are expected to undergo the “gold standard” real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to confirm presence of the highly infectious SARS-nCov-2, the causative agent of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The testing if patients in Puerto Princesa was hampered after the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) ran out of cartridges last week.

The DOH Center for Health Development (CHD) MIMAROPA confirmed that 1,440 cartridges were received at the ONP COVID-19 laboratory on April 9.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Romar Miranda is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani. See author's posts