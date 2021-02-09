February 09, 2021 (Tuesday) |

City government contractor a no-show at Council inquiry

February 09, 2021 (Tuesday) | Patricia Laririt and Jeshyl Guiroy

(File photo)

GSMAXX Construction, the city government’s contractor for several of its major infrastructure projects, has declined an invitation by the City Council to appear in a hearing to answer questions about the delays in its accomplishments and suspicions of malpractice raised by several councilors.

According to  Atty. Philip Jerome Hilario, the city Council secretary, the company sent a letter declining their invitation citing travel restrictions from their main office in Quezon City, Metro Manila due to COVID-19.

Also failing to appear at Monday’s regular session was Barangay Mandaragat village chief Gerry Abad, who had been asked by the councilors to explain a photo he had posted on social media showing himself expressing gratitude to GSMAXX president Sammy James Sison for a wad of P500 bills as “Christmas and New Year’s gift”.

The Council decided to move the invitation to the next regular session on February 15 after Sioson, who was formally invited at the request of city councilor Elgin Damasco, did not appear to give a status update on their present construction projects with the Puerto Princesa City government. 

The company has an estimated P1 billion in city government projects, most of which have been facing delays in their implementation or have been allowed extended deadlines.

Among these projects are the waste-to-energy landfill in Barangay Sta. Lourdes and the proposed city public market in barangays Matahimik and Mandaragat.

Patricia Laririt and Jeshyl Guiroy

