City government cancels Love Affair With Nature

The city government has canceled the “Love Affair With Nature” (LAWN 2020) in its bid to “neutralize” the spread of the dreaded 2019-novel coronavirus (nCoV) in Puerto Princesa.

Held every 14th of February, the city’s cancellation marks the event’s 18-year run.

Lawyer Arnel Pedrosa, the city administrator, on a Memorandum Circular No. 2020-08 dated Thursday, instructed departmental program officers, non-government organizations (NGO), public and private schools, civic societies, and other concerned agencies to cancel their foregoing plans for the LAWN 2020, pointing out that “it may endanger the health and safety of the participants”.

“[This is] in reference to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Department of Health (DOH) advisories discouraging the conduct of activities with anticipated numerous participants or crowding public,” Pedrosa said.

The annual tree planting activity and mass marriage ceremony were supposed to be held at Sitio Tagbarungis, Barangay Inagawan.

This was the first time that the event will not materialize in 18 years, starting from its inaugural run in 2002.

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.