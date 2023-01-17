The city government of Puerto Princesa has rejected a proposal by Palawan board members to temporarily extend the operation of the northbound public utility vehicle (PUV) terminal at the new market in Brgy. San Jose.

Board members Winston Arzaga, Ryan Maminta, Juan Antonio Alvarez, and Rafael Ortega, Jr. including Secretary to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Angela Peña, met with city officials on January 16 to present their proposal.

Arzaga said their proposal was not accepted because the city government plans to undertake some building construction in the area.

“Yung proposal natin ay kung pupwede yung biyaheng norte ilagay na lang muna sa San Jose, Mukhang non-negotiable yun kasi yung area na yun dinidevelop na at mayroong mga government buildings na itatayo,” he said.

Instead, provincial legislators requested that PUVs be permitted to unload at drop-off points such as the Sta. Lourdes junction.

“So, naghanap tayo ng alternative solution, ang nakikita natin doon ay ang pagkakaroon ng mga drop off points kung saan sila puwede ibaba. Ang sabi naman ni mayor, idagdag na lang yun sa proposal. Ang maganda dito, nagpo-progress tayo, kasi ako personally ang proposal ko ay yung banga diyan sa Sta. Lourdes may malaking space diyan. Instead na yung mga bus didiretso ng Irawan, i-allow na lang sila na mag drop diyan ng mga pasahero,” the board member reported.

Arzaga stated that the city government officials have yet to approve the counter proposal, which will be finalized in a subsequent meeting between the two parties.

