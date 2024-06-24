The construction of the Puerto Princesa Integrated Fishport is getting closer to realization after the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) approved a ₱600 million fund for the project.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at the city hall that he had a meeting with PFDA, along with other city government officials, last week, during which they reached an agreement.

“Ang magandang balita ay done deal na yung construction and establishment ng ating integrated fishport,” he said.

The mayor also said the fishport will be constructed at Jacana in Barangay Bancao-Bancao.

“Tinatanong ako kung ano ang ating gagawin kasi ₱600 million daw ang pondo. Hahatiin ba natin sa west coast at sa east coast o mas malaki ba ng konti dito sa east coast?” Bayron stated.

“Pero sabi ko, ibuhos na lang lahat dito sa east coast, dyan sa Jacana at kung hindi na mapondohan yung sa west coast ay ang city government na ang popondo dahil apektado din masyado ang fishing doon ngayon sa West Philippine Sea dahil sa mga nangyayari doon,” he added.

The construction of the integrated fishport has long been planned by the city government. Bayron initially had a meeting with PFDA and Frabelle Group of Companies to discuss the implementation of the project.

He also met with officials from the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), who he said are willing to extend assistance to the project.