The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) promised free timber and construction for Puerto Princesa indigenous peoples (IPs) affected by typhoon Odette.

City ENRO chief Atty. Carlo Gomez, in an interview with Palawan News on Sunday, said this project is intended for IPs, citing the timber would be used to rebuild and repair the Batak Center, which had been severely damaged by the typhoon.

“Itong initial project na ‘to ay para sa ating mga kasamahang katutubo. Para sa mga areas na may presensya ng IPs like PPUR at Cleopatra. Ang isa sa mga napag usapan namin dito sa Concepcion is mag-iipon tayo ng pang rebuild sa Batak Center na nasira,” Gomez said.

“Yong Batak Center kasi ay isang symbolic structure na makikita sa Concepcion na nasira rin,” he added.

According to Gomez, they have already begun their retrieval operations in Barangay Cabayugan, and the lumber has been sorted for distribution.

He said they will seek the assistance of architectural engineers to provide the intended design for the Batak Center, a design that reflects their way of life.

“Sa Cabayugan sa ngayon nag start na rin tayo ng retrieval operations at nagkaroon na rin ng lumber assortment para ipamigay rin natin. Doon sa part ng pag-iipon ng mga kahoy, pipilitin namin na makuha at maisakatuparan ito. Sana masuportahan din tayo ng ibang agency,” he said.

“Napag-usapan namin ni Kapitan Francisco na pag-iipunan ng kahoy para maitayo ‘yong mas magandang Batak Center and we will seek architectural engineering of the city government to provide the said design na reflective rin ng lifestyle ng ating katutubo,” he added.