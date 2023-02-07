The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) released 178 newly-hatched Olive ridley sea turtles in Brgy. Bagong Bayan on Sunday, February 4.

It was part of the Bantay Pawikan Project, a joint initiative of the City ENRO, Department of Environment and Natural Resources -Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Puerto Princesa (DENR-CENRO Puerto Princesa), Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and the local communities of the north east barangays.

“City ENRO adopted the Bantay Pawikan Project to sustainably implement the conservation of Marine Turtle Hatchlings in Barangays Napsan, Bagong Bayan, Simpocan and Bacungan,” the office said.

Since 2014, volunteers of the Bantay Pawikan Project have been monitoring the breeding sites of sea turtles in the area and managed a hatchery funded by the USAID.

Photo from City ENRO

In 2018, the City ENRO took over the project and continued sea turtle conservation programs in the area.

About Post Author