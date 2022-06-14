The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) has identified seven barangays as planting sites for its restart of this year’s Pista Y Ang Kagueban.

The seven barangays, which include San Rafael, Concepcion, Langogan, Maoyon, Tanabag, and Binduyan, are being eyed for reforestation after being devastated by Typhoon Odette, according to City ENRO spokesperson Gerry Reyes in an interview with Palawan News.

Due to insufficient preparation time, the date has been rescheduled from the regular last Saturday of June to Tuesday, July 2.

“Sa initial meeting namin kahapon, may tinitingnan kaming pitong barangay na Odette-affected sa norte. Ang target date ay July 2,” Reyes said.

He also explained that the tree planting will be done simultaneously, but the main area will be where Mayor Lucilo Bayron will go.

“Right now, ginagawa pa namin ang proposal. So kung saan ang magiging main area ay yun ang magkakaroon ng at least 500 participants and the rest ay kahit mag-maximum ng 200 participants,” he explained.

Reyes said they will be coordinating with the officials of the barangays starting today to identify areas for tree planting and once identified, they will start digging holes for planting.

The annual tree planting activity had been put on hold in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bayron announced the restart of the PYAK and other activities during the flag ceremony at the city hall yesterday.