The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) marked the International Day of the Forest on March 22 by emphasizing the connection between the environment and human health and well-being.

Employees of the City ENRO conducted forest bathing, tree hugging, and river walking at the Healing Forest within the Palawan, Flora, Fauna, and Watershed Reserve (PFFWR) in Brgy. Irawan.

Puerto Princesa environmental chief Atty. Carlo Gomez related the activities in this year’s theme “Forest and Health” for the celebration.

“This year’s celebration emphasizes the importance of our natural forests not just as an ecological habitat for the fauna species found in our environment, but more so, in safeguarding the welfare of mankind,” he said.

“[This] highlights the relevance of reconnecting with nature, our green refuge to improve our health and well-being,” he added.

Since 2015, the City ENRO has been advocating urban forestry not just for aesthetic purposes for the benefits it entails to the community.

Among their projects is the iTree program that assigns value the ecosystem services of trees with regards to carbon sequestration and flood control among others.

“Forests contribute a lot to an individual’s health ranging from purifying the water, cleaning the air, capturing carbon to fight climate change, providing food and life-saving medicines, and improving the well-being,” Gomez underscored.

In the future, the City ENRO plans to encourage more Puerto Princesans to join these activities to further spread appreciation and concern towards the protection and conservation of our forests and the environment.

