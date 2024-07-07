The Protected Area Management Division of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) conducted a two-day training on Biodiversity Inventory and Monitoring at the Palawan Flora, Fauna and Watershed Reserve (PFFWR) – Irawan area, on July 4 to 5.

The first day, held at the Beekeeping Office in Barangay Irawan, covered theoretical and methodological approaches to biodiversity inventory and monitoring.

Topics included identifying and recording flora and fauna, presented by division heads of City ENRO. Biologist Myla Adriano discussed mammals, herpetofauna, and birds, Forester Romina Magtanong covered flora and habitat monitoring, Forester Zorina Arellano explained the basics of iTree eco assessment and tree measurement, and Gerald Opiala addressed planning and reconnaissance of activity areas.

The second day involved practical application at So. Tagaud, Barangay Irawan. Participants conducted a flora inventory using the modified belt-transect method and a fauna inventory using the transect-walk method.

The training aimed to equip selected City ENRO staff with new scientific methods for identifying, monitoring, and conserving the environment and natural resources of Puerto Princesa.