The City Engineering Office (CEO) vowed on Monday to fix the busted streetlights in Barangay Inagawan, a project that was handed over to the city government in August 2020 by the contractor.

Engineer Rolly So, a representative of the CEO, stated before the City Council that the streetlights had been inspected and determined to be in good operating order.

On the other hand, around five broken streetlights have yet to be replaced, as promised as part of the BCT project.

“Based sa evaluation namin okay naman ‘yong streetlights, aside doon sa may defect nasa lima yata ‘yon. As of now, hindi pa napapalitan kasi under warranty pa ni BCT. Sila ‘yong magpapalit,” So said.

“Ang naging problema dati ay ‘yong automatic switch, aside from that ay ‘yong circuit breaker pero naayos na ito. Sa ngayon, wala pa kaming namomonitor na panibagong problema,” he added.

They are unable to guarantee that it would not malfunction again at this time, according to So. Multiple blackouts are one of the issues harming streetlights, he said.

“As of now hindi kami makakabigay ng assurance na hindi na magmamalfunction kasi ‘yong isa sa tinitignan natin dyan ay ‘yong operation ng PALECO sa area na pag malimit yong black out isa ‘yon sa factor na pwede makaapekto,” he said.

Councilor Roy Ventura said that as the head of the streetlight division office, he should be included in the inspection team.

“Bilang kayo ang head ng streetlight division office, dapat nandoon kayo. Dapat member kayo ng inspector team. Kailangan kayo doon kasi sa electrical kayo,” Ventura said.

BCT construction, a contractor for the city government, was summoned last session to answer questions on defective streetlights on Ezekiel Moreno Street.

A resolution was passed to review the performance management team (PMT) and that the inspection team should be complete.