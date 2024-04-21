The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has observed that the predominant natural disasters impacting Puerto Princesa in recent decades have been fires and flooding resulting from storms.

Earl Timbancaya, the chief of the City DRRMO, provided a summary report detailing their office’s findings on the natural disasters affecting Puerto Princesa. Despite their office being established in 2010 in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 10121, also known as the Philippines Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, their records cover data dating as far back as 1977.

CDRRMO documented seven significant water-related natural disasters. These included a typhoon in 1977 that devastated the grandstand of Palawan National School, numerous rain-triggered landslides in northern Palawan, recurrent flooding in Southern Palawan, Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2014, and Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Meanwhile, eight structural fires with estimated millions-of-pesos worth of damages were recorded in the city since 2004, most of which happened during a season of drought. However, Timbancaya explained that in 2020, the CDRRMO responded to nine urban residential fires, all of which resulted to more than one million pesos in damages.

“Ang top two hazards natin dito sa city is fire and flooding. (…) Ilang sunog iyon nung 2020, San Jose, San Pedro, San Jose (again), madaming sunog. Medyo nahirapan tayo dito dahil sa health protocols na iniimpose sa atin. (…) Yung normal talaga na disaster response, hindi maiimplement ng mabilisan nung pandemic,” Timbancaya noted.

Timbancaya elaborated on the CDRRMO’s response functions, pointing out that while disaster response protocols were standardized across DRRMOs nationwide, Puerto Princesa had to revise specific plans in the aftermath of significant disasters affecting the area.

“Yung preparation natin before Odette was yung response natin nung Yolanda. That was in 2014, 3,000 families yung affected. Binase natin yung preparation ng city doon sa 3,000 families,” he said.

“Then dumating si Odette, ang affected families is 36,000. We have to revisit our plans,” he added.

The priority of the CDRRMO was to build early warning systems (EWS) and different hazard maps for barangays in the city, as each geographic location had to have community evacuation protocols in place.

“Hindi effective yung city-wide na early warning system natin pagkarating sa baha kasi iba yung epekto sa isang barangay, knee-deep pa lang malaki na ang damage, sa iba naman waist-deep na pero minimal. (…) During Odette nasira dahil sa flashflood yung fuse natin, pero na-serve niya yung purpose niya, nakapagreact ang community on time,” Timbancaya said.

Timbancaya noted that they started building customized hazard maps for each barangay according to a different natural disaster. Thus, these maps were upgraded and posted per barangay so as to inform the local authorities’ responses.

Additionally, the CDRRMO expressed their hopes in finishing a population survey this year, as this was the key to inform the authorities on how many families were located in specific hazard areas.

“Kung matatandaan niyo dati, noong time ng pandemic, lahat-lahat binibigyan ng ayuda. May dumudoble, may nawawala sa listahan Ang hirap gumawa ng listahan noon because walang nakakaalam kung ilan talaga ang tao sa barangay sa buong city kaya medyo challenging,” he said.

Timbancaya mentioned that the improvement of mental health services was a priority of the CDRRMO as well, as they observed that the traumatized, displaced families were not likely to come back to their previous homes after being rescued from a natural disaster.