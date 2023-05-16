The City Development Council (CDC) of Puerto Princesa has approved the Annual Investment Plan (AIP) of the city government for the year 2024.

Councilor Modesto Rodriguez II said the CDC convened today to start the preparations for the projects and programs to be included in the AIP, the updated City Development Investment Program for 2023-2025, the City Commodity Investment Program and the CDC Annual Monitoring and Evaluation Plan for 2023.

“During the CDC meeting, different sectors and barangays are given the chance to present their priority projects that they want the city government to implement in their respective barangays. The city government in turn will choose what viable programs and projects can be funded from the list that will be included in the AIP,” Rodriguez told media in an interview.

“The requirement of the city government is that the project must be included in the AIP that will be approved by the CDC,” he said.

Rodriguez explained that since not all of the proposed projects can be accommodated, every barangay is required to submit their top five priority projects where the CDC will select and include in the AIP. Barangay councils are required to submit their proposals during the first quarter of every year to be included in the agenda of the CDC.

“Once the AIP is approved, it will be forwarded to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for adoption and after which, it will be sent to the executive department which will be used as basis for the preparation of budget for the following year,” Rodriguez explained.

