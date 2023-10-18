The city government is gearing up for the second edition of Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa on November 12, with high hopes of surpassing the achievements of last year’s debut race.

Puerto Princesa sports director Rocky Austria told Palawan News in update on Wednesday that despite the continuous activities due to the ongoing World Table Tennis Youth Contender Championships, they are also preparing for the long-distance triathlon race.

He said that the importance of IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa is amplified this year as it will not only accommodate the inaugural Asia TriClub and Relay Championship in the country but also include the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run scheduled for November 10, and Ironkids Philippines, designed for young triathletes aged 6 to 15, taking place on November 11.

“Nagdagdag sila ng Ironkids at Princesa Run kaya medyo magiging busy tayo talaga. We will really do our best to make sure na masu-surpass natin yong last year,” Austria said.

The Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa will be the 10th race in the 2023 Global Ironman TriClub Championship Series. It invites athletes of all levels together to compete for the Asia TriClub Championship while also building a sense of community and togetherness.

Last year, Dipolog City’s John Alcala and Singaporean Ling Er Choo were the first IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa champions.

“Sige sige naman ang communication namin with the Ironman organizers kasi nakita nila na medyo alam na rin natin ang galawan dito kasi may experience na tayo. Magsisimula na silang magpadala ng mga gamit nila. In fact, nagkaroon na rin kami ng pag-check, pumunta na dito yong responsible for Ironkids and Princesa Run,” he added.

He said the results of the assessment made was satisfactory except for some engineering work, such as the repair of the swimming pool at the sports complex for the Ironkids.

Austria added that they are also conducting regular water testing at the city bay to ensure it will be safe for the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa triathletes swim leg.

The main Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa competition features a challenging course with a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike, and a 21.1-kilometer run. In 2022, competitors raced to take the top prize of P500,000 (approximately $8,800) amidst the picturesque surroundings of the city.

According to media reports, Jeff Edwards, The Ironman Group’s managing director for Asia, professed optimism about returning to the city for the one-of-a-kind race.

He emphasized the TriClubs’ warm and welcoming demeanor, which is indicative of Puerto Princesa’s culture, and invited athletes from all over the world to the city.