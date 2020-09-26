City DepEd set for opening of classes

“The SDO of Puerto Princesa is ready for the opening of classes on October 5, 2020, following strictly the health and safety protocols set by DOH and IATF,” the schools division of Puerto Princesa City said in a statement.

The schools division of Puerto Princesa City has announed it is all set for the opening of classes on October 5.

The 101 schools in the city are scheduled to receive their modules starting September and to be disseminated to parents and guardians on October 2.

“101 schools in the division will receive the printed modules with complete and appropriate content for Modular Distance Learning of Quarter 1 for the School year 2020-2021 starting September 21, 2020. Distribution of Self Learning Modules to parents and guardians of learners is set on October 2, 2020,” it added.

The department said it had conducted orientation seminars for teachers, parents, and guardians to ensure that the information and policies on Modular Distance Learning are properly disseminated.

Moreover, school heads and teachers have been trained for the Learning Delivery Modality (LDM) courses 1 and 2 which focuses on the readiness of the school leaders in the implementation and management of learning delivery modalities consistent with the COVID-19 response framework.

Education officials called for cooperation among parents, pointing out that the homes will serve as the new classroom of the learners.

“Gusto naming hingiin ang 100 percent cooperation ng mga magulang kasi ngayon ang nangyayari ay bahay mo paaralan ko, kung saan ang bahay mo ‘yon ang paaralan mo, doon siya mag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng mga printed modules, may mga ganoong tayo, kailangan naming ng 100 percent cooperation nila,” Gina Francisco, division information officer, said.

“Nanawagan tayo sa mga magulang na sana magkaroon ng study space para doon sila mag-aral at sana during sa time modular classes wag muna utusan ang mga bata para makapag-concentrate at magkaroon din sila ng focus at higit sa lahat turuan at tulungan ang mga bata na magkaroon ng discipline sa pag manage ng time para masagutan nila ng maayos ang kanilang mga module,” she added.

There are an estimated 64,275 learners enrolled in public schools, while 9,167 are enrolled in private schools around the city.

Teachers preparing modules for the opening of classes.

