City DepEd says students won’t pay fees for modules

Learners in Puerto Princesa should not be paying fees for modules, as the City government has turned-over P40 Million worth of risograph machines, equipment and supplies to the City Schools Division in support of the modular distance-learning.

In an interview with Palawan News, Tuesday, Gina Francisco, division information officer of Schools Division of Puerto Princesa said that they will not be collecting fees for the modules as they have already received the equipment and supplies given by the local government.

“Sagot na po ng city government at ng DepEd ang lahat ng gagastusin sa modules. Wala tayong sisingilin ni piso manlang para pambayad sa mga modules. Hindi tayo maniningil ‘yon ang magiging insurance natin sa kanila para patuloy silang ma-inspire na magpaaral ng anak ang gagawin lang nila ay i-encourage lang nila ang kanilang mga anak na sagutan ang mga modules at wag na nilang isipan na babayaran ang mga modules,” she said.

Francisco said that if there are instances that there are teachers who are collecting fees for the modules, the parents may report it to the division office.

“Kung sakali man na along the way na may mga teachers na nagpapabayad ng mga modules ireport lang nila sa division office para magawaan natin ng karampatang aksyon yong mga naniningil sa mga modules,” she said.

On Friday, the City government officially turned-over the risograph machines, equipment and supplies from the realigned budget of the Special Education Fund (SEF) which is now allocated for the reproduction of printed modules for the distance learning.

Meanwhile, Francisco said that the risograph machines are now functional. There are machines that are still being delivered but there are schools that have already started reproduction.

“On going ang delivery, meron tayong 21 na mga stations na kung saan doon nakalagay yong machines 21 all over Puerto Princesa. Sa 21 schools na ‘yon doon kasama ‘yong dalawang job order, na binabayaran ng SEF Na sila yong mag-oopperate ng machines, iba yong machine operator atsaka ‘yong compiler na siya yong magsosort, magsstapler at magpapackage. During delivery ng machine meron din ‘yang kasamang training tinatrain din ‘yang mga mag-ooperate ng machine. Yong mga school naman na nakapagtrain na, nagsisimula na silang mag-reproduce,” she said.

The Local School Board has approved the allocation Special Education Fund to the distance learning on June 30.

The following is the breakdown of budget, based on the local school board resolution no. 06-01-20:

The budget for the distance learning thru printed modules & home schooling of 18 clustered school; 3 district offices & 1 LRDMS is P12,445,000, for the supplies P15,516,995, electric consumption is P1,320,000, for the payment of 44 job order workers P4,072,288, for the materials and supplies, expenses for installation of risograph machines P481,013 and for the subscription of the internet, P6,164,704 with a total of P40 million.

The division has received 21 units of risograph machines, 21 units of multifunctional binder, 1 unit high speed monochrome printer riso comcolor, 5 units desktop computer, supplies for reproduction of printed modules, 88 job orders of production workers, 29 schools and division internet subscription and electrical consumption.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.