Parents, guardians, and students who will be accessing school premises to pick up modules or return class requirements must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Schools Division Office (SDO) of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) in Puerto Princesa started to implement the new protocol for the retrieval and return of modules used for distance learning last Monday, December 6.

Dr. Loida P. Adornado, Schools Division Superintendent of Puerto Princesa, said the new mandate is in accordance with the National Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) Resolution No. 148-B, Series of 2021, dated November 11, 2021.

“Lahat ng directives na ganyan ay sinusunod lang namin from the IATF resolutions,” Adornado said in a message to Palawan News.

The resolution states that all employees from both public and private sectors who are fully vaccinated shall be eligible to do on-site work, while those unvaccinated may continue the work-from-home set-up or else be required to take RT-PCR tests regularly.

Adornado said this has been the basis for schools to implement a “No Vax, No Entry” policy among their faculty and staff.

Section C of the said resolution also mentioned that “public and private establishments, even if not required by the Guidelines on the Implementation of Alert Levels System for COVID-19 Response in Pilot Areas to accommodate only fully vaccinated individuals, may nonetheless validly refuse entry and/or deny service to individuals who remain to be unvaccinated, or are merely partially vaccinated, despite being legible for vaccination. Provided that frontline and emergency services shall continue to render assistance to all persons regardless of vaccination status.”

The Puerto Princesa City SDO emphasized that it is up to the schools how to enforce the practices stated in the resolution for their visitors.

Meanwhile, the Palawan National School (PNS) administration, through Nelia Nono, officer-in-charge, said parents, guardians, and students 15 years old and above, even though unvaccinated will still be entertained by the school.

“Hindi naman po natin puwedeng i-hinder ang pag-aaral ng mga bata kaya ‘yong mga hindi pa vaccinated, meron naman po kaming waiting area sa labas para hindi na nila kailanganing pumasok pa sa loob ng school to get their modules,” Nono said.

Contrary to a post circulating on Facebook, which says that a negative RT-PCR result is required before entering the premises, Nono stressed that the test is not mandatory especially that it is also costly.

“Ang order sa amin ni SDS [Adornado] ay huwag na i-require ang RT-PCR kasi syempre mahal ito at burden pa para sa ating parents. Ayaw natin ma-hamper ang education system kaya kami nalang ang gumawa ng paraan [pertaining to the waiting area as their solution],” Nono added.