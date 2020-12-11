City DepEd honors stakeholders, donors

Donations from partners in the form of health and sanitation materials, electronic devices, bond papers, printers and ink, new school buildings, and all other essentials were estimated to have reached P80,000,000 worth as of November 2020.

Various public and private organizations were recognized in a virtual ceremony held by the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office (SDO) of Puerto Princesa City for their donations that aided teachers and students amidst the COVID-19.

Donations from partners in the form of health and sanitation materials, electronic devices, bond papers, printers and ink, new school buildings, and all other essentials were estimated to have reached P80,000,000 worth as of November 2020.

The Virtual Division Stakeholders’ Convergence and Partners’ Appreciation Program was held virtually through the Division’s official Facebook page Friday, which recognized public and private donors who donated in-kind to mostly public city schools beginning June.

Dr. Loida Adornado, City Assistant Schools Division Superintendent said in her opening remarks that the program was organized to recognize the immense support from partner organizations, who the Division attributes to the so-called success of the Learning Continuity Plan (LCP). The LCP is DepEd’s special measure to adjust to the needed learning methods amidst the global pandemic.

“This program is indeed a celebration for the Schools Division of Puerto Princesa City. Why the celebration? Because it is rare that Puerto Princesa City sincerely acknowledges our partners and stakeholders who invested this much for the welfare of all Puerto Princesa residents and in the successful implementation of the Division’s Learning Continuity Plan,” she said.

According to data presented during the ceremony, in-kind donations were estimated to be worth P5,349,932.30 during the month of June, and P521,568.05 in July. Meanwhile, the division announced that as of November, donations to city schools have reached P80,000,000. All donations came in the form of needed school supplies, health and sanitation equipment, electronic devices, and bond paper. Some donors built new school buildings, installed new water tanks and handwashing stations, and provided services to ship modules to far-flung barangays.

Private donors included the Palawenyo Savers Club (PSC), SM Foundation Inc., Vivant Foundation, the Philippine Dental Association, Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI), Rotary Club International, Delta P Inc., Security Bank, Unionbank, Yamang Bukid Farm, and the Beta Sigma Fraternity, among others. Other donors recognized were organized civic groups, such as Ambagadyet, a gadget donation drive organized by UP Palaweños.

“The Schools Division of Puerto Princesa would like to extend its deepest gratitude to all its stakeholders and partners,” a statement read during the virtual ceremony.