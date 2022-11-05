The Department of Education (DepEd) City Schools Division of Puerto Princesa has expressed concern over the incidence of recent dengue cases that have led to the deaths of some schoolchildren.

In an interview with Palawan News, City Schools superintendent Dr. Loida Adornado said that they are more concerned with the cases of dengue than COVID-19.

“So far ay wala na rin pong incidence ang PPC [ng COVID-19] and what is more alarming is ‘yong occurrence ng dengue, wherein there were cases of deaths among our learners,” she said.

The local DEP has identified 3 high-risk barangays, including San Pedro, San Miguel, and Sta. Monica.

Adornado also said that they have already coordinated with the City Health Office (CHO) to prevent the increasing cases of dengue among schoolchildren.

“In collaboration with City Health Office ay marami na pong nagawang fogging para naman ma-prevent cases,” she said.

Meanwhile, DepEd Regional Director Dr. Nicholas Capulong appealed to teachers, students, and the local government to take preventive measures to address this problem.

“Appeal ko sa lahat na gamitin ang 4 o’clock habit para maprevent ito, kung high risk po talaga ay I would suggest to students to wear long sleeves and pants as preventive measures of course with the assistance of our local government,” he said.

4 o’clock habit is a daily clean-up drive endorsed by the Department of Health that includes following the 4S: Search and Destroy, Seek Early Consultation, Seek Protection measures, and Say Yes to Fogging.

About Post Author