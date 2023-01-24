The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) Committee on Transportation will be holding a public hearing on the City Tricycle Franchising and Regulatory Board (CTFRB) proposed special fare rate for tricycles-for-hire from the Irawan Transport Terminal.

In a resolution, the CTFRB recommended a maximum special fare rate of P50 for tricycles-for-hire from Irawan to any place beyond Sta.Monica and P40 for short distance travel from Irawan Terminal.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, 9 a.m. at the Feliberto Oliveros III Hall of the New City Hall.

Transportation committee chair Councilor Nesario Awat will lead the discussion.

About Post Author