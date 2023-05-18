Members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (Sangguniang Panlungsod) have called out the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for failing to act on the damaged electric wires caused by its Wescom Road concreting project contractor.

Residents in the area have been continuously expressing their complaints about the ongoing road concreting project, particularly during the rainy season where traffic is obstructed by mud and debris. They are eagerly anticipating the completion of the project and have been repeatedly inquiring about its progress.

Councilor Modesto Rodriguez II said Councilor Patrick Hagedorn informed him about the grievances of Barangay San Miguel residents regarding a poorly lit section of the road at night.

“When I called Engr. Rolly So, who is in charge of our city streetlights to check on the matter, he told us that the electric lines installed for our streetlights in the area was damaged by the ongoing road construction,” Rodriguez said.

“Engr. So also said that they have already sent communication to the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) where they requested that the contractor be compelled to repair the affected lines but they did not receive any response. And last week, more lines were again damaged,” he added.

Despite Engr. So’s repeated attempts to contact the 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the DPWH to compel the contractor to fix the damaged electric lines, there has been no response.

In light of this, Rodriguez urged the council to pass a resolution requesting the DPWH’s 3rd DEO to take action and ensure that the contractor of the Wescom Road project repairs the damage it caused to the city government lighting in the affected area.

“It’s about time that we take action and ask the DPWH to oblige the contractor to fix the damaged electric lines because it has brought so much inconvenience to the residents who are affected, aside from the road construction that has been taking quite some time but still unfinished until now,” he said.

Hagedorn voiced his deep disappointment, emphasizing that the road construction, initially projected to be finished by January 11, had failed to meet its expected completion date.

He said they are seeking 3rd District Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn on the matter so the concreting project will finally be completed.

“It’s already May so it’s already more than five months and I think they are not even around 70 percent complete yet, because meron pa yang mga drainage na kasama. I do not know why it’s taking so long,” he lamented.

“I don’t know how we will go around this but maybe we can also ask for help from our congressman who has direct access to the DPWH,” he added.

In October 2022, the city council also called the attention of the DPWH regarding Wescom Road through Councilor Luis Marcaida III.

During his privilege speech, he expressed that it was already the second instance in two months where they had to call out the DPWH and the contractor for the project. He shared that he had been receiving numerous complaints from residents in the area, citing the extremely poor condition of the road.

