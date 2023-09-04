The City Council discussed Monday the possible effects of halting the escalating prices of rice within the city, following an executive order by President Ferdinance Marcos Jr.

Earlier today during the 60th regular session of the City Council, Councilor Elgin Damasco filed a resolution urging the Philippine National Police, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Trade and Industry to enforce the price ceiling for regular and well-milled rice in the city.

The resolution was the City Council’s response to Executive Order No. 39 signed by President Marcos, which puts a nationwide ceiling price on rice, not exceeding P41 per kilogram for regular rice, and P45 per kilogram for well-milled rice.

The EO will take effect tomorrow, September 5, thus Damasco’s urgency that the resolution be passed as early as possible.

“Dahil nailabas na ang kautusan na ito, wala na tayong ibang dapat gawin kundi i-implement,” added Damasco.

Furthermore, Damasco said that although the President wanted the price ceiling to be implemented immediately, the resolution will still take time to be processed within the appropriate channels.

The motion was approved by the body, including Councilor Modesto Rodriguez II, who owns a rice farm and employs farmers. He noted that the high price of well-milled and regular variety rice was due to the high cost of production.

“Yan po, more or less ang palay nasa P20 per kilo ang kuha nila. Sa ganung presyo kaming mga farmer luging-lugi din. Minsan binabarat pa kami, binibili na lang sa amin ng P17 pero sa ganung halaga, talagang halos wala kang kikitain,” added Rodriguez.

Rodriguez reiterated that if the price was brought any lower, that it would negatively impact more farmers, but acquiesced that they cannot stop production without bringing in scarcity to food markets.