The city government plans to ask presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to amend an old decree issued by his father to designate around 30 hectares of government land in Barangay Irawan for residential use.

The city council on Monday passed a resolution principally authored by councilor Elgin Damasco seeking Marcos Jr.’s intervention in amending Presidential Proclamation No. 2174 that declared the 550-hectare land in Bgy. Irawan as the Provincial Agriculture Center.

The provincial government, which currently owns the property as designated in the Marcos decree, has initially objected to the measure.

“Naiintindihan natin ang paliwanag ng provincial legal officer. Hanggang doon na lang ba? Hindi ba tayo gagawa ng paraan para hilingin sa national government na i-amend and Proclamation 2174?,” Damasco told the Council.

This, after lawyer Lara Mae Cacal of the PLO, in a response letter addressed to the City Council dated April 29, stressed that the city’s request was “contrary to the objective of Proclamation No. 2174”.

“It is daylight clear that the land covered by Proclamation No. 2174 is non-alienable. Accordingly, it cannot be converted into a residential site and cannot be use for any other purpose other than the specific purpose provided in the said Proclamation,” read the PLO’s response.

“The land covered by the proclamation cannot be devoted to any other use except that for which it was intended for,” read the response further.

The City Council on March 14 proposed segregation for residential use of around 30 ha. of land, which included the property owned by the provincial government.

The proclamation was issued by former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in March 1982.