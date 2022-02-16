The Puerto Princesa City Council on Monday urged Mayor Lucilo Bayron to take action on the rising prices of basic commodities in the local markets.

Councilor Peter “Jimbo” Maristela, chair of the Committee of Trade, Commerce, and Industry, pushed for the resolution after meeting with the public vendors association, city agriculturist, city veterinarian, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to discuss the rising prices of items such as fruits, vegetables, and meat.

Maristela reported that according to DTI, it is the Local Price Coordinating Council (LPCC) that can investigate and take action on the increasing prices of goods, as the DTI only has jurisdiction over manufactured products.

“The representative from DTI Palawan, Welson Paz, clarified that prices of agricultural products are not within their jurisdiction to regulate. He informed the committee that it is the LPCC who has the jurisdiction over this matter, chaired by Mayor Bayron,” Maristela said.

- Advertisement -

Maristela also noted the reports from city veterinarian Dr. Indira Santiago, wherein she stated that price increase in meat products were most likely because of low supply of meat, destruction of farming property due to typhoon Odette, and dwindling small-scale suppliers due to the prohibition of backyard farming in Puerto Princesa by virtue of zoning ordinances.

Meanwhile, the City Agriculturist also reported that the low supply of fruits and vegetables is due to the destruction to farms located in the north due to Odette and the presence of middlemen who would buy and resell products in Puerto Princesa City, leaving local vendors with fewer products to sell.

Mayor Bayron heads the Local Price Coordinating Council (LPCC).