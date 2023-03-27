Councilor Victor Oliveros had mixed emotions as he returned as member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, attending his first regular session today, after his appointment was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last March 8.

Oliveros took his oath before Mayor Lucilo Bayron last March 23 and again this morning during the flag ceremony at the city hall. He will serve the term of his younger brother Feliberto S. Oliveros, III who passed away in August 20 last year.

Oliveros expressed gratitude to the support given by the City Council and his party-mates at PDP-Laban, who endorsed him as the replacement of his brother.

He also thanked Mayor Lucilo Bayron for pursuing him to replace his brother, Congressmen Edward Hagedorn for the support and Jose Alvarez for immediately signing the necessary documents for his appointment.

“Thank you very much everybody for the overwhelming support,” Oliveros said.

Turning emotional, he said he is still reeling from the sudden loss of his brother who succumbed to heart attack seven months ago.

“Hindi ko alam kung paano ko tatanggapin itong position na ito dahil ito ay kay Feliboy, pero kailangan kong tanggapin upang ipagpatuloy ang legacy. Ipagpaumanhin ninyo na hanggang sa ngayon ay ganito pa rin ang nararamdaman ko sapagkat nag-iisa lang yung kapatid ko,” he stated.

“Kami pa lang ang buong pamilya na nagsilbi at nagsisilbi sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa at ito siguro yung legacy ni Bert Oliveros,” he added referring to his father, the late Feliberto Oliveros Jr. who served as the first city mayor of Puerto Princesa and his mother Rafaelita Oliveros who also served as city councilor.

He however said he is also glad to be back as he felt the strong support the people which he said gives him strength.

“Yun ang nagbibigay ng lakas ng loob sa akin ngayon sapagkat bukod sa aking maybahay at sa aming anak, sa aming mga kamag-anak, at sa inyo, tatlo na lang kami ngayon,” he said.

He also said accepting the post serves as a big challenge for him

Before his appointment, Oliveros was serving as Executive Assistant IV at the Office of the City Mayor, serving as “Deputy Mayor” for northeast barangays cluster of the city.

He also served three consecutive terms as city councilor from 2013 to 2022.

“Napakalaki ng hamon sa akin dahil mas masipag yung kapatid ko kesa sa akin. Mas magaling tumingin at ganoon din yung lawak ng kanyang vision kaya malaking challenge. Noong siya ay medyo nawala sa position, I had been my brother’s keeper, now I am left to continue his works and I will do that,” he said.

Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Vice Mayor Ma. Nancy Socrates welcomed Oliveros back to the city council.

“Although the circumstance that led us to this day was very sad, I’m sincerely glad to be working with you again. I’m sure that you will again prove to be the prolific legislator that you are. And it is my prayer that you be guided by the spirit of your father whose dedication to his job and sincere concern for the people of Puerto Princesa are exemplary,” Socrates said.

“I also pray that you be inspired by the energy and passion of your brother who was determined to do good for the city and its people,” she added.

About Post Author