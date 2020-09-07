Sep 7, 2020

City Council to host ‘tourism site hopping’ to support businesses

Sep 7, 2020 Romar Miranda

Actor-turned-councilor Matthew Mendoza, chairman of the City Council committee on tourism, said Monday that the legislative body’s move was to encourage the public in going out by showing proper health safety protocols are being practiced by the local businesses.

Local legislators conducts “tourist site hopping” to help local businesses. (Image by Nancy Socrates)

 

City councilors are organizing a “tourism site hopping” activity among themselves as a gesture of support to the business establishments as Puerto Princesa trying to get back to business.

“Second time na ito — yong first, croc farm, then mag-usap kami uli para sa next venue,” Mendoza told Palawan News.

 

The Council visits Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC). (Image by Matthew Mendoza)

“The purpose is to show the public that it is safe to go out basta practice lang ‘yong mga health safety protocols at the same time support para sa mga local business and their employees,” he added.

Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, in a separate social media post, said that it is the second time that the Council members visited local establishments “in support of local business establishments that were directly affected by the pandemic”.

“First stop was the Crocodile Farm. The second stop was Kinabuch Restaurant,” Socrates said.

Socrates also expressed gratitude to the business owners “who are sacrificing their profits to continuously provide jobs for their employees and food for many families”.

 

