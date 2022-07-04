Vice Mayor Ma. Nancy M. Socrates said the Sangguniang Panlungsod will need to synchronize its legislative agenda with the executive agenda of Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron, particularly on environmental protection and the delivery of social services.

Socrates also said they will be one with the mayor in his drive to push the city government’s programs and projects that will address the problems of the city.

“Definitely, I believe kaisa kami ni mayor sa gusto niyang gawin na dapat talagang apurahin lahat ng programs and projects at siyempre yung sa akin naman, full support ako lalo na doon sa mga programs and projects that will really address the problems sa city. Siyempre yung sa akin personally, more on social services, environmental ordinances,” Socrates told the media after the inaugural session of the 17th City Council on Monday.

She also said that one of her priorities is the re-implementation of an ordinance on single-use plastics.

“Actually, isa ako sa mga authors nung ating single-use plastic ordinance, so ang pinu-push ko ngayon is ma-implement siya ulit because we tried to implement it in 2019, kaya lang nagka-pandemic so hindi tinuloy kasi nga kawawa din yung mga tao sa dami ng pinagdadaanan ay pipilitin pa nating huwag gumamit ng plastic.

“So maybe for this year, yung implementation na ng plastic ordinance and then continuous din naman yung advocacies ko sa pagpa-plant ng bamboo and mangroves. I also distribute seedlings ng fruit trees and definitely, I will think of other ordinances that would be beneficial to the environment. Matagal ko na itong sinasabi na diba yung in-inagurate natin na water source sa Lapu-lapu, sabi ng water district it will be good only for more or less 10 years, so after 10 years, saan na tayo kukuha ng tubig. Yung mga ganung concerns ang dapat nating tingnan,” she added.

Socrates also addressed the issue of having a minority member in the council with the return of former Vice Mayor Luis M. Marcaida, III, who now again sits as one of the councilors. She said giving committee chairmanship to Marcaida is nothing new in the city council, as they have been doing the practice in the past.

Marcaida is now in charge of the human rights and migration, public works and infrastructure, and labor and employment committees.

“Actually kahit naman noong 16th City Council, kasi depende naman yun sa aming internal rules, kung matatandaan ninyo may chairmanship naman din sina Councilor (Peter) Maristela and (Patrick) Hagedorn, who were in the minority last time. Depende lang yan sa pag-uusap but it doesn’t mean anything, and nakikita ko naman konsehal Marcaida na basta kung maganda para sa city wala namang problema sa kanya,” she said.

Meanwhile, Marcaida said there is no issue with his being a minority in the city council, saying he would rather be viewed as a constructive member.

He also aired the call of the current administration for unity, adding that elections are over.

“Pagkatapos ng halalan, pagkakataon na ito para maghilum yung mga sugat, ayusin yung mga naging problema ng nakaraan, pero hindi nangangahulugan na isu-surrender mo na rin yung pinaglalaban mo na sa tingin mo ay tama. So ako ay magiging minority pero at the same time, ako ay magiging constructive member ng Sangguniang Panlungsod. Hindi naman ibig sabihin na ikaw ay nasa minority, lahat na lang ng dadaan sa Sangguniang Panlungsod, for the sake of being nasa minority, ay hindi mo na titingnan yung kagandahan nito,” Marcaida stated.

“Ang importante, ako ay member pa rin ng SP, titingnan natin kung ano yung maganda para sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa, ano yung advantageous sa city government. ano ang nararapat. So generally, magiging isang constructive member ako, not just for the sake of being a minority, ibig sabihin fiscalizer ka na,” he added.

He also explained that while he was given committee chairmanships, he was not being swayed to join the majority and that he would still stand by his principles.

“Nagpapasalamat ako na nabigyan ng committee (chairmanship) pero hindi ito nangangahulugan na I can be dictated upon, that my decision in the city council may be influenced by anyone or by any individual or group. Gusto ko lang ipangako sa kanila na gagawin ko ang aking trabaho bilang chairman ng committee na binigay sa akin, gagampanan ko ang pagiging miyembro ko ng standing committees being a minority,” he said.

He dismissed issues between him and Bayron in the past when they were still allies but became rivals.

“Noong ako ay namalagi sa loob ng piitan, maraming spiritual intervention e. Natuto akong magpatawad, natuto akong magpakumbaba lalo. So after nun, nangyari itong kampanya, at nanalo na nga, nagkataon na ang panawagan ng ating punong-lungsod ay pagkakaisa at nagkataon din siguro na bukas na ang puso ko dahil nga nagpatawad na ako kaya madali yung pagtanggap. Pero gaya nga ng sabi ko, it does not necessarily follow that I am surrendering my principles,” he said.